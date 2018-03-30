PARADIP: Livelihood of hundreds of traders in Paradip is in jeopardy due to the ban on fishing in sea for mass nesting of turtles and sale of poultry products after an outbreak of bird flu.The restrictions have also led to skyrocketing of prices forcing the locals to shell out more for fish and poultry products. Following the outbreak of Avian Influenza (bird flu) in Sandhkuda and Badapadia areas of Paradip Municipality, the district administration on March 6 banned entry of poultry products including ducks, eggs, chicken and feeds from outside for 90 days.

The State Government has also clamped a seven-month ban on fishing for mass nesting of turtles. The ban is effective from November 1 to May 31.The fishing ban has affected nearly 25,000 traditional marine fishermen in coastal Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. This apart, ice factories and fish net making units in Paradip, Kujang, Erasama in Jagatsinghpur and some areas of Kendrapara are also staring at a seven-month shutdown due to the restriction.

Similarly, the ban on poultry products in Paradip has hit businessmen dealing with eggs and chicken, fast food vendors and hotel owners. The traders, who face severe financial constraints, are living in a pathetic condition.Purna Chandra Sethy, a fast food vendor in Paradip, said the ban has hit their livelihood. Poultry farmers have been compensated towards culling of their chickens and ducks. The fishermen are also being provided with subsidised rice at Rs 1 per kg to make up for their loss during the fishing ban. However, there is no Government support for thousands of businessmen affected by the ban on sale of poultry products, Sethy rued.

On the other hand, prices of mutton and fish have skyrocketed in the last one month due to non-availability of poultry products and fishing ban. To meet the local requirement, businessmen are procuring sweet water fish like Rohi, Bhakur and Mirikali from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the State and selling the same at a much higher price. Meat seller Salim Khan said due to ban on sale of chicken, the price of mutton has shot up. “As the cost of goats has increased, we are forced to sell mutton at a higher price,” he said. The poultry traders urged the district administration to consider their plight and lift the ban on sale of eggs and chickens at the earliest. Public health officer of Paradip Munciplaity Rajendra Nayak said the administration is taking all necessary steps to keep bird flu at bay.

Restriction imposed

The administration on March 6 banned poultry products following the outbreak of bird flu in Sandhkuda and Badapadia areas under Paradip Municipality,

The State Government has also clamped a seven-month ban on fishing for mass nesting of turtles. The ban is effective from November 1 to May 31.