BHUBANESWAR: A group of 35 poachers from Sundarpur village in Khurda district are set to become bird protectors. The villagers, who have been hunting birds from Chilika Lake since long, vowed to protect and conserve birds and their habitats in their locality.They joined hands with Chilika Wildlife Division and ‘Wild Orissa’ and formed a bird protection committee ‘Sri Sri Baba Muktesar Deva Pakhi Surakshya Samiti’ for conservation and protection of birds in the Lake.

The poachers worshipped Baba Muktesar Deva (a form of Lord Shiva) and took oath to protect birds that add beauty to the lake. Speaking on the occasion, retired Chief Commissioner of Customs Naba Kishore Bhujabal said birds need to be protected to achieve the goal of a balanced ecology. “Mangalajodi is known for a unique bird conservation practice by poachers of birds. The new protection committee members should follow this practice and monitor behaviour of birds along with changes in habitats of important species,” he said.

Divisional Forest Officer, Chilika, Bikash Ranjan Dash said the Government will work with Sundarpur villagers to ensure that birds enjoy maximum safety in Chilka Lake. It is important that ‘Wild Orissa’ continue to inspire and motivate people for bird conservation in the State, he added.Bird conservation in Odisha got a fresh lease of life with the initiative by ‘Wild Orissa’ in Mangalajodi village. The organisation is engaged in conservation of wild birds since the last two decades. It is now coordinating the Indian Bird Conservation Network activities in Odisha in close association with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

Wild Orissa vice-chairman Nanda Kishore Bhujabal advised the villagers to focus on conservation of both resident and migratory birds and their habitats.Among others, Wild Orissa secretary Monalisa Bhujabal, Sarpanch Mamata Dei, protection committee president Bidyadhar Pradhan and secretary Babula Das were present.