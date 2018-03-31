SAMBALPUR: A six-day short-term course on ‘Numerical Modelling of Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow (NMHTFF) using OpenFOAM’, sponsored by Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) scheme of All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was inaugurated at department of Mechanical Engineering at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla recently. The objective of the course, which has 38 participants, is to allow all the researchers to experiment with new physical models, validate them against experimental data and examine their performance on fundamental and real practical problems in the field of computational heat transfer and fluid flow. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is an emerging area of numerical modelling.