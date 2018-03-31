BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Lawyers’ Association on Friday urged all lawyers in the State to resort to cease work on April 2 opposing a proposal to move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.The association slammed the Opposition parties for initiating impeachment motion against the CJI and destabilising the judiciary. “Some Opposition parties have initiated an impeachment motion against the CJI without any substantive allegation. We urge all the lawyers of the State and the Country to cease-work on April 2 to protect the judiciary,” All Odisha Lawyers’ Association president Gyana Ranjan Mohanty told mediapersons on Friday.

Association general secretary Bibhu Prasad Tripathy called their proposed cease-work as ‘save the judiciary day’ and urged all bar associations in the State to protest, what they alleged was a politically motivated step. They will also submit a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister and to the high command of the principal Opposition party. Bhubaneswar Bar Association president Durga Madhav Mishra was also present.