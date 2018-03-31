BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday dismissed rumours on social media that the party supports the proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra. Rajya Sabha Member and BJD spokesperson Prashant Nanda told mediapersons that the Supreme Court is the apex court of India and BJD has the highest regard for the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. He said rumours regarding the party supporting the move spread by some political parties is a mean attempt to malign BJD’s image. Nanda said if the situation warrants, the party will take legal action.

BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma, however, criticised the BJD for not having a clear stand on any issue. “In New Delhi BJD’s MPs meet Mamata Banerjee and here in Odisha they are hoodwinking the people,” Sharma said and demanded that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should make the BJD’s stand on the issue clear before the people.