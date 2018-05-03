Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wants inclusion of ‘non-violence’ in Preamble

Chief Minister Natnaik suggested that Ahimsa (non-violence) should be included in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Published: 03rd May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Natnaik suggested that Ahimsa (non-violence) should be included in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. “I believe the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhiji on the 150th anniversary is to include the uniquely Indian ideal of Ahimsa (non-violence) in the Preamble of Indian Constitution,” he said while addressing the meeting on preparations to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“This will ensure that future generations, not just of Indians, but also people around the world, will be reminded of the profound truth of this principle,” Naveen said.The Chief Minister said the most important aspect of Gandhiji’s doctrine of non-violence is that poverty and social injustice are the greatest violence. “As Gandhiji said, as long as poverty exists, freedom is only a wooden loaf. To remove poverty is the greatest task faced by any Government. This cannot be achieved without non-violence,” he said.Stating that progress requires peace, the Chief Minister said, “Progress requires the defeat of those who divide society on the basis of class, caste or religion.”

