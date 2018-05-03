Patnagarh parcel bomb case: Crime Branch may take Punjilal to Raipur

By Express News Service

PATNAGARH:The Crime Branch which took Punjilal Meher, prime accused in the parcel bomb explosion case, on another five-day remand, will take the English lecturer to Raipur to identify the rickshaw and auto-rickshaw drivers he hired to visit the courier service.An investigation by Crime Branch had revealed that Punjilal not only made the bomb using gun powder collected from fire crackers but also booked it through Sky King courier at Raipur to mislead investigation.

Talking to the media, Additional SP of Crime Branch Anil Das said the SIT would visit various places to ascertain the claims of Punjilal and will verify his statement.He admitted that SIT has not yet traced the driver of rickshaw and auto-rickshaw used by Punjilal for dispatch of the parcel bomb at Raipur and efforts are underway to trace and identify them and strengthen the evidence. "Investigation is on right track and sufficient evidence has been collected to substantiate his role in the crime," he said.After his arrest, Punjilal was taken on a six-day remand .

However, citing that the investigation is incomplete, the CB moved fresh petition seeking extension of his remand for eight days which was extended by another five days. He will be presented before the court on May 7.Earlier on the day, Punjilal was taken to the Sub Divisional Hospital for medical check-up after which he was produced in the court amidst tight security. Though Punjilal looked tired, there was no sign of remorse or repentance on his face.

The parcel bomb allegedly prepared and dispatched by him had exploded killing newly-wed techie Soumya Sekhar Sahoo and her maternal grandmother Jemamani on February 23 besides badly injuring his wife Reema.Meanwhile, hundreds of locals including the accused's father and father-in-law were at the court to witness the proceedings and have a glimpse of Punjilal. Majority of the crowd were seen recording him on mobile phones which would keep the incident alive even days after he is remanded to judicial custody.