Viral video claims tribal girl’s life in Nabarangpur

A 16-year-old tribal girl of Mundiguda village  in Jharigaon block committed suicide on Monday allegedly after a video featuring her intimate moments with a youth went viral.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR:A 16-year-old tribal girl of Mundiguda village  in Jharigaon block committed suicide on Monday allegedly after a video featuring her intimate moments with a youth went viral. Sources said when the girl did not return home by evening, her family members went searching for her and later found her hanging from a tree in a nearby jungle.

Later, a villager showed up before the parents of the girl and told them that their daughter committed suicide after her video clip went viral.  The video clip spans 16 minutes and reportedly records the duo’s intimate moments in a jungle. The video was circulated through direct transfer of file in a limited circle. It was not circulated through social media.

The victim’s father, Shira Santa, lodged a complaint with Jharigaon police. The police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Santa blamed Jagannath Goud (21) of Jharigaon village for driving his daughter to end her life.Goud is absconding. Police have detained three youths of Mundiguda village for interrogation.

