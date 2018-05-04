Home States Odisha

Skill development programmes for youths

Awareness programme for skill development, livelihood and entrepreneurship will be organised in 164 blocks of the State on May 5 as part of ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Awareness programme for skill development, livelihood and entrepreneurship will be organised in 164 blocks of the State on May 5 as part of ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’. Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the State-level programme in Khurda and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will attend various programmes in Sundargarh district.

The programmes are being organised under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). To be conducted by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan would draw to a close with ‘Aajivika and Kaushal Vikas Mela’ on the day.

NSDC will also organise Aajivika and Kaushal Vikas Mela in Khurda where banks, industries, and other organisations will be present.In the State-level programme at Khurda, the banks would create  awareness among participants for availing the Mudra scheme for  setting-up their own enterprises.

“The participants will have an opportunity to interact with officials of industries and potential employers for apprenticeship, internship and employment,” senior head, State engagement, NSDC, Jaykant Singh told mediapersons on Thursday.

National Skill Development Corporation officials said the objective of organising the programme in the block level is to create awareness among the youth about the available skill development and livelihood initiatives, exposure on various skill development courses and job opportunities in the industries, among others.

“Japan has asked India for providing skilled manpower for working there in various sectors. We will select the youths based on their skills from various parts of the country and they will be provided with the opportunities accordingly,”  Singh said.

