Elephant calf rescued from Dangapal village

ANGUL: The four-month-old female elephant calf, which was wandering in Dangapal village under Chhendipada range of the district, was finally rescued by the forest officials on Friday. After all attempts to reunite her with the herd failed last night, the forest officials rescued the elephant and brought her to rangers’ training college here. The elephant was wandering on the streets in Dhenkapal and Nuagaon villages after being separated from her herd on Wednesday night. Despite all efforts by forest officials, the elephant did not go to nearby forest where the herd was staying.

RCCF, Angul Circle, Sudarsan Panda said, “The elephant calf is being treated by local veterinary doctors at the training college. Her blood samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for further examination. If she is found affected by any disease, steps will be taken to cure her or otherwise attempts will be made to send back to her herd.”

Deer strays into village, rescued

Malkangiri: Mathili forest officials on Thursday rescued a deer from Khairapalli village under Nayakguda panchayat. The villagers spotted the deer near anganwadi centre in the afternoon after rain along with hailstorm hit the area. Later, the tribal villagers, armed with traditional weapons, surrounded the deer and captured the animal. On being informed, Mathili forest officials, led by Forester Shyamlal Harijan, rushed to the village and rescued the deer. The animal was later released in the nearby forest after treatment, said Mathili Forest Range Officer Parsuram Bbumia.

Injured bear which mauled tribal youth dies



Nabarangpur: The injured bear, which killed a tribal youth on Wednesday, died on Thursday night here. The forest officials had tranquilised the bear and brought it in a cage to Nabarangpur nursery. The doctor, who examined the bear, said it died because of internal injuries. On the other hand, Collector Ajit Mishra released `40,000 to deceased Prabhu Bhotra’s family. An amount of `3,60,000 would also be paid to the family members after submission of death and legal heir certificates by them. This apart, the family will also get `20,000 under National Family Welfare Scheme, he said on Friday.