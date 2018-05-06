Imfa crisis: Tribal leader changes statement

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Amid the ongoing political tug of war over IMFA crisis, the contradicting statements of Niyamgiri Surakshya Samiti (NSS) convenor Ladda Sikaka on Jeetu Jakesika, who has been leading the tribals' protest against the company's Therubali plant, has stirred a controversy.

Earlier, Ladda had alleged that Jeetu, who is also a member of State Development Council, was fighting for Dongria Kondhs of Niyamgiri hills with vested interest. He had also threatened that death punishment will be given to Jeetu and the Sarpanch of Kuli Dinja Jakesika in the praja court. However, during a meeting at Kurli village under Bissamcuttack block on Saturday, he made a U-turn and changed his statements. "We are peace lovers and always seek peaceful co-existence and there was no such statement regarding death sentence to anybody. We will not interfere in the affairs of IMFA," Ladda said.

After his controversial statement last week, Maoist posters threatening Jeetu and Dinja surfaced in Muniguda areas of the district.Among others, thousands of Dongrias along with Jeetu, tribal leaders Lingaraj Azad, Surya Sankar Dash and Niyamgiri Yuva Morcha president Krushna Sikaka were present.