Piped natural gas to cover 17 more districts

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said supply of piped natural gas (PNG) project under ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’ (PMUG) will be extended to 17 more districts in the State.In October last year, Pradhan launched PNG supply in Nalco Nagar of the city, a first of its kind in the State. The city gas network laying activity in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is progressing as per schedule and major portion of the twin city will be covered under by 2019.

The natural gas pipeline will be constructed at an estimated investment of Rs 4,000 crore covering 17 districts of Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Debagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj, Pradhan said after reviewing the progress of PMUG at a high-level meeting here.Initially, it was planned to provide PNG supply in 73 districts under 47 geographical areas (Gas) of the country. Now, the programme is being implemented in 130 districts and 176 more districts including 17 in Odisha have been added to the list, he added.

GAIL (India) Limited has placed pipe laying orders of Rs 780 crore for approximately 530 kms from Bokaro in Jharkhand to Angul through Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project.Apart from providing clear energy, the pipeline project will give a major boost to industrialisation in the State, Pradhan said.

The Union Minister also reviewed progress of the proposed Plastic Park at Paradip which will be jointly set up by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO). A special purpose vehicle (SPV) has been formed by IOCL and IDCO for the project.

India is a major trade partner in the Gulf region. The current import of oil from Gulf countries is about Rs 3 lakh crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought cooperation from Arab countries in food processing sectors.Senior officers of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and State Government attended the meeting.

