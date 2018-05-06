TISS to offer paramedical courses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in association with Acrux Knowledge Centre (AKC) is set to open a healthcare education hub here soon for skilling of youth to bridge the manpower gap of trained professionals in the sector.The institute will provide Bachelor's degree in Vocational Education (BVoc), Diploma Programmes in Patient Care Management, Medical Lab Technology, X-ray and Ultra Sound Assistance. The admission to these courses will start from July.

Director of the Hub Manaswini Swain said even as the health care scenario is fast changing in the State, there is still shortfall of large number of trained health professionals."The hub, which will run on learn and earn principle, opens new vistas for local youths in the medical care sector with guaranteed employment. It would have tie-up with major hospitals in the State for knowledge acquisition and help arrange study loans," Swain informed.

The healthcare industry has been growing at 12 per cent per annum for the last four years due to rise in life expectancy, improved income levels, health insurance, lifestyle related diseases and improved technology.

Prof Medha Somaiya of TISS said the country would require 15 lakh doctors in next 10 years against the present strength of 7.5 lakh and the strength of trained nurses would go up from the existing 37 lakh to at least one crore.

"The requirement of paramedics and technician will also grow four fold. So we need to produce more trained professionals to tide over the crisis. The institute will offer a flexible study module having multiple entries and exits. A student pursuing three-year course can obtain a diploma certificate if he/she wants to leave after one year," she added.