Cement adulteration unit busted, one held

Commissionerate Police on Sunday busted a cement adulteration unit in Jagatpur Industrial Estate here and arrested its owner.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Sunday busted a cement adulteration unit in Jagatpur Industrial Estate here and arrested its owner.The arrested owner of the unit has been identified as Lalit Kumar Jain (45) of Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar. Police also seized 7,547 cement bags belonging to various brands, 2,380 new unused bags and 90 empty bags having logo of Raasi Gold India Cement, two big funnels, two small buckets and other equipment used for adulteration of cement from the godown located near IPICOL Square.

Acting on a tip-off about the cement adulteration, a team of Jagatpur police raided D & D Nirman Udyog owned by Jain and found some labourers engaged in filling cement in new cement bags. Jain, who was procuring new empty bags of Raasi Gold  Cement, was indulged in preparing new adulterated cement inside his godown and selling it in local markets. He used to collect original price by using false  trademarks with an intention to cheat public since long, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said.Jain has been booked under various sections of IPC and Trade and  Merchandise Act. Investigation is on to find  out more details, he added.

