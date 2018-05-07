Home States Odisha

Odisha BSE Class 10 results declared, here's where you can check your results

07th May 2018

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday declared the BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 at 9 am. 

Enrolled students can check their scores on the official results portal of the board, bseodisha.nic.in. They can also check their results orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

According to various media reports, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra released the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March.

