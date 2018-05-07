Third eye on Gurupriya bridge, inauguration soon

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a bid to thwart Maoist designs, the district administration on Sunday installed six CCTV cameras at different locations on the 910-metre long Gurupriya bridge. The cameras will keep around-the-clock surveillance on Maoists who have been opposing the construction of the bridge over the years. Gurupriya bridge is considered to be the lifeline of people residing in the cut-off region on the other side of Chitrakonda reservoir.

While four CCTV cameras have been installed on the lower side of the bridge, two have been placed at entry points on either side. The cameras will help BSF personnel deployed near the bridge to monitor the movements of Maoists. With the bridge almost ready, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to dedicate the project to people of the cut-off region in the last week of this month, sources told this paper. Security arrangements have already been put in place for the inauguration ceremony.

Sources said 60 LED lights will soon be installed at the bridge. Besides, two high mast lights will also come up at entry points on both sides of the bridge. The lighting work, estimated at `40 lakh, has been awarded to Balimela-based Biraja Electrical. The work will start soon, said Works Department officials. The ongoing curing work of the concrete deck slabs will be over by May 15. Once open, the bridge will help in transporting necessary materials and equipment to the other side for accelerating the ongoing road construction work being undertaken by Kolkata-based Royal Infraconstru Limited, the officials added.

Ghanshyam Hantal of Panasput village said, “We are happy that our decade-long wait will be over soon as the bridge will open new opportunities for development of the cut-off region.”