After Jharsuguda, Rourkela airstrip is UDAN ready

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Jharsuguda airport, which is set to start flight operation from June 14, Rourkela airstrip is ready for providing air connectivity under ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme.

Principal Secretary General Administration and Civil Aviation Ashok Kumar Meena said on Thursday after a meeting that an application has been submitted for civil aviation licence for flight operation from Rourkela. Flight operation would start after getting the licence, he added.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) for operation and management of the airstrip, he added.

Reviewing the progress and preparedness of the airstrips identified for development under UDAN scheme at the State-level monitoring committee on regional air connectivity scheme, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi asked officials concerned to make Utkela and Jeypore strips ready for UDAN flight by June.

Meena said the State Government will provide security and fire personnel for Rourkela airstrip and runway expansion work in Jeypore and Utkela has been completed. The Obstacle and Limitation Surface (OLS) survey of all the 4 airports has been completed, Meena said and further informed that security and trained fire personnel have already been deployed at Jharsuguda airport. First phase of induction training is already over.

The Chief Secretary advised the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) to expand the facilities for training of security personnel. They were asked to provide training here in Bhubaneswar so that more number of security personnel could be trained quickly.

The State Government is providing both the manpower and financial support to make the regional connectivity scheme viable during initial periods. Apart from infrastructure facility, it is also providing around 20 per cent of Viable Gap Funding (VGF).

Besides, electricity and water would also be provided at minimum rate. The State will provide these subsidies and financial assistance for regional air connectivity as a part of its ‘Make in Odisha’ initiative.

Speeding ahead

● Govt to provide security and fire personnel for Rourkela airstrip

● Runway expansion work in Jeypore and Utkela completed

● OLS survey of all 4 airports, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Jeypore and Utkela completed

● BCAS and AAI asked to provide training of security personnel in Bhubaneswar to facilitate more number of personnel

● Electricity and water would also be provided at minimum rate