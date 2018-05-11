Kuna Tripathy chairperson of OFDC

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday appointed Ollywood actor Kuna Tripathy as chairperson of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC).

Tripathy will replace Munna Khan who will continue as chairman of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation. Tripathy joined the BJD two years back and campaigned for the ruling party in several elections. He earned Statewide popularity with the satirical show ‘News Fuse’ which is being aired on a regional television channel since 2008.

An approved artiste of the All India Radio (AIR), Cuttack, Tripathy has acted in films like ‘Bandhu’, ‘Mo Dil Kahe Ilu Ilu’. He has also played the role of a self-made Godman in ‘Rangeela Baba’, based on Sarathi Baba.

