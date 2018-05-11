Home States Odisha

VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research to turn doctorless soon

44 doctors transferred, 50 per cent posts vacant.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: IT seems VSS Medical College and Hospital, which was given autonomy and turned into VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), is all set to become a hospital without doctors. After the transfer of as many as 32 doctors from VIMSAR in the last one year, 12 more doctors have been relieved of their services by the Director of VIMSAR, Dr Aswini Pujahari. The total number of doctors who have been transferred till now stands at 44.

In the first Executive Council meeting of VIMSAR held on September 22 last year, a resolution was adopted to relieve doctors under OMES cadre from VIMSAR and appoint doctors in their place under VIMSAR cadre. But the matter is pending in the  High Court.

Interestingly, the State Government has not transferred the doctors and the decision has been taken based on the resolution of the Executive Council. The move has, however, raised many an eyebrow. With most of the important departments already without doctors, it has become difficult to justify the decision. More importantly, with the matter of appointment for the post of Assistant Professor pending in the High Court over reservation policy, the situation has become murkier.

Sources say an advertisement came out last year for the appointment of 98 posts of Assistant Professors and 53 Senior Residents. Of this, 41 Assistant Professors and 14 Senior Residents joined on a contractual basis. Although there was fresh advertisement for appointment of 91 posts of Assistant Professor, the authorities concerned are seized of the matter as the matter is pending in the High Court.

Although it is said that the step has been taken to pave the way for appointment of new doctors under VIMSAR cadre, surprisingly, many doctors, who are willing to continue in VIMSAR, have also been transferred from VIMSAR. The doctors, who have been relieved of their services, are also on tenterhooks over their place of posting as they have not been transferred  on the direction of the State Government.  Any further delay in appointment of doctors is bound to reflect on the number of MBBS seats as MCI team is slated to visit VIMSAR.

The Director of VIMSAR confirmed that no directive has been received from the State Government to transfer the doctors, but they have been relieved as per the resolution adopted by the Executive Council. He admitted that patients will be left in the lurch if there is delay in appointment of doctors.

