Odisha fights energy shortage, Minister Sushant Singh claims surplus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as electricity eludes over 33.46 lakh households in the State which is facing a power shortfall of about 300 MW during peak hours, the Government’s claim of surplus power has raised eyebrows.

The peak power demand in the State has reached an all-time high of 4,600 MW and is expected to reach 4,700 MW during the current financial year.

Giving an overall picture of the Energy Department and the progress achieved during the last four years, Energy Minister Sushant Singh said, “Odisha has not only become self-sufficient but also a power surplus State with comprehensive power management plan under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.”

With installed capacity of 5,914 MW, including external allocations, Singh said the Government has successfully managed availability of power at any point of demand.

Sources in Gridco, the State-owned bulk power supplier and trading utility, said the peak demand is witnessing a sudden surge due to soaring temperature. The State is facing a deficit of about

300 MW during peak hours.

“Arrangements are being made through power banking to procure 200 MW from a few northern States, including Punjab, to meet the peak demand. Tenders have been floated to procure 100 MW power from Punjab,” sources added.

Besides, taking permission of the State Government, the trading utility has requested Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide more power to Odisha to meet the deficit.

In order to meet the increasing demand, the Department has optimised hydro power generation during peak hour to avoid buying costly power from the central pool. With more summer days ahead and water level in major reservoirs of the State not in a comfortable position compared to previous year, the Water Resources Department has rationalised use of water for power generation.

The State Government’s progress card was silent on the pact it had signed with 29 IPPs for setting up thermal power plants in the State. Barring a few investors, including GMR Kamalanga, Jindal India Thermal Power, Lanco and Maa Durga, the fate of the rest of the MoU signed companies hangs fire.

