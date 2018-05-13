Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court quashes waste management tender cases

Orissa High Court on Friday quashed two separate writ petitions challenging the decision of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in selecting an agency for disposal of garbage from the Millennium City.

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Friday quashed two separate writ petitions challenging the decision of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in selecting an agency for disposal of garbage from the Millennium City. The HC judgement has paved the way for going ahead with the work.

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Dr BR Sarangi, which quashed the two cases had upheld the decision of CMC in selection of an agency for garbage disposal.

As per the case record, CMC had invited tenders from private agencies for waste disposal work in October  last year. Three agencies - Metro, Jagruti Welfare Organisation and AG Inovro Infra Project Private Limited, had participated in the tender process and submitted their bids for solid waste management in the city.

After going through the details of bids, CMC authorities in November had selected Metro for managing the garbage disposal system and sending the name of a selected agency to Government for approval.
However, opposing CMC’s decision, Jagruti Welfare Organisation filed a case in the High Court stating that CMC had agreed to pay `6,309 to Metro for disposal of 1 tonne garbage while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is paying `2,950 for the same work. It has also alleged that CMC authorities had rejected its bid for garbage disposal with some vested interest.

Besides, Corporator Giribala Behera had also filed a case challenging the decision of CMC alleging gross irregularities in selecting and engaging the agency for solid waste management in the city.

Hearing the petitions, High Court on February 12 issued a stay order before taking a final decision on the tender process. CMC Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra said after getting clearance from the court, the civic body will move Government for necessary approval as soon as possible following which an agreement will be signed with the agency and work will be issued.

