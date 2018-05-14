IPL betting racket busted, three held in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The cops also seized a cash of Rs 9.04 lakh, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets from the possession of the arrested persons.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Plant Site police busted a racket involved in betting on matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and arrested three persons from Nala Road area here on Saturday night.
Those arrested were identified as 32-year-old Masood Alam, 52-year-old Uttam Sharma and 37-year-old Parvej Alam. Panposh SDPO Padmini Sahu and Zone-1 DSP PK Mishra said the trio was involved in betting on IPL cricket matches which are underway. They further informed that 33 mobile phones, three LED television sets, one laptop, a logbook and six rough paper sheets containing transaction details were seized from the arrested persons.

Police sources said acting on a tip off, a special police team raided a house at Mahatma Lane of Nala Road area but the members of the betting racket tried to restrain the cops. Three more persons involved in the racket are at large and efforts are on to nab them.The arrested trio was produced in court on Sunday.

