Operations in Odisha's Hingula mine paralysed

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Hingula mine at Talcher, which produces 10,000 tonne of coal per day, has been shut down for the last five days due to agitation by villagers of Gopal Prasad and Malibandh.While villagers say they have resorted to protests demanding rehabilitation in lieu of land, Colliery authorities term the stir as unwarranted. MCL is making all efforts to provide rehabilitation packages as per the State policy, they said.

Villagers of Gopal Prasad, who have been affected by Hingula mine, started the agitation on May 9.

Malibandh villagers joined the stir two days later and have completely paralysed the mine, sources said. Residents of both the villages are demanding employment and other benefits for their land which they ceded for the mine.So far, no steps have been taken by the district administration to solve the issue and operations at the mine continue to remain paralysed.