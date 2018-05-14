Six Maoists gunned down in Odisha's Kandhamal, Balangir districts

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least six Maoists, including two women, were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal and Balangir districts on Sunday, a senior police official said.

While four Maoists, including two women, were killed at Sudukumpa forest in Kandhamal's Golanki village, two naxals were shot dead in Dudkamal village of Balangir district, Additional Director General of Police (Operations), R P Koche told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel in Sudukumpa forest of Kandhamal.

During the operation, the Maoists, who were holding a meeting there, opened fire at the security personnel who retaliated, the police said.

Bodies of four naxals were recovered from the encounter site.

Eight rifles, including an AK-47 and an INSAS, ammunition and other materials were seized from the area, the ADGP said, adding no security personnel was injured in the encounter.

A massive combing operation has been launched in the area, he said.

In Balangir district, two Maoists, carrying a total bounty of Rs 9 lakh on their heads, were gunned down by security forces.

Acting on an information, a team of CRPF and District Voluntary Force (DVF) officials carried out an operation in the forest areas near Dudkamal village of the district around 1.

30 am, a senior police officer said.

"We had information that around a dozen left wing extremists (LWE) had assembled at a hideout near Dudkamal village.

When the security personnel approached the site, a fierce gun battle broke out between the two sides, resulting in the death of two rebels.

The rest managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness," Balangir SP K Siba Subramani said.

Describing the elimination of two rebels a "major success", the SP said the operation would go a long way in breaking the network of Maoists in the region.

The slain extremists were identified as CPI (Maoist) members Sanjib and Rakesh.

Both hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, he said.

"Sanjib, a divisional committee member, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh over his head, while the bounty amount for Rakesh, an area committee member of Balangi-Baragarh division, was Rs 4 lakh," the officer said, adding that one AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle and some ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.