Home States Odisha

Kalma sucks Ib bone dry

With C’garh stubborn on not releasing water, two perennial rivers go waterless

Published: 15th May 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The dry river bed of Mahanadi | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Never had people of Jharsuguda even in their wildest dreams thought of the mighty Mahanadi and its tributary Ib, both flowing from Chhattisgarh into the district, going dry. But the unthinkable has become a reality now, courtesy the Chhattisgarh Government.While both the perennial rivers have dried up, the villages situated along the Mahanadi now stare at an acute water crisis.
While BJD’s Mahanadi Surakhya Abhijan is all set to be flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Sukasoda, where the river enters Jharsuguda, on Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh Government has turned into a mute spectator to the impending crisis.

As the situation stands today, not a drop of water is being released by the neighbouring State from Kalma barrage, thereby rendering the Mahanadi completely dry.Located 12 km downstream from Kalma barrage is Sukhasoda village where the river enters Odisha. Before construction of Kalma barrage, people of the village were into farming during rabi season while others eked out a living by fishing in Mahanadi. Water scarcity was unheard of then.

However, ever since Kalma barrage was constructed, untold miseries have been forced upon the villagers with fishermen among the worst hit, said Anada Pradhan of Sukhasoda.Apart from Kalma on Mahanadi, the Chhattisgarh Government has also constructed barrages and anicuts on Maini river which has affected the flow in Ib which joins Mahanadi near Sapne ahead of Hirakud Dam Reservoir.

Experts claim that Ib will also meet the same fate as Mahanadi. Had Mahanadi Coalfields Limited not constructed sand barrages at Budhipadar and Deogaon in November last year, areas like Brajrajnagar and those in the vicinity of Jharusguda would have fought for every drop of water, they said.The drying of Ib has also affected villagers dependent on the river for irrigation and fishing, sources said. With the river staring at an untimely death, the villagers are looking for alternative options to sustain their families.

While villages on Odisha side are reeling under acute crisis, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has already made it clear that release of water was impossible during summer due to decrease in flow of Mahanadi. Water will only be released from Kalma barrage during monsoon when barrages swell and storage capacity is at optimum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Union Minister proposes, KVS disposes

Dhenkanal DHH shifted to new building

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Brown sugar worth Rs 5.5 lakh seized at Cuttack

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets