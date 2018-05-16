Home States Odisha

Nasscom Foundation’s digital literacy mission in Odisha's tribal areas likely

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) Foundation has started ground work for a digital literacy programme in the tribal areas of the State.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) Foundation has started ground work for a digital literacy programme in the tribal areas of the State.The first ever project in tribal belts of the country aims at making people, mostly STs, digitally literate so that they can reap the benefits of different welfare schemes and take advantage of handhold devices.

Nasscom Foundation CEO Shrikant Sinha said, a partner institution is conducting a study in Odisha about the level of digital literacy people have and the penetration of mobile and internet. “Once the study result is out, we will prepare the detailed project report. Thereafter, we would seek approval from the State Government to run the programme in all tribal districts in Odisha,” he told The Express.

The literacy programme will have a 20-hour study module like the national digital literacy module that is being offered in the country. “Digital literacy is what no one can ignore. If we are able to take digital literacy to the tribal belt, I think it will do a lot of good to them. They can understand their entitlements, rights and how will they be able to access various Government schemes,” Sinha hoped.

MoU with Trident Group 
Nasscom has signed an MoU with Trident Group of Institutions for setting up a ‘thingQbator’, which is one of the five Internet of Things (IoT) based incubator facilities being set up in the country with the funding support from CISCO Inc.

Four other higher academic institutions selected for the purpose to empower next generation entrepreneur ecosystem are Amrita University at Coimbatore, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women at New Delhi, Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala and IIT-BHU.
Among others, Trident Group Executive Director RN Satpathy and Niti Aayog consultant BN Satpathy were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha's tribal areas digital literacy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Deserted by husbands, but these women from Odisha observe Sabitri Brata

Odisha: Sambalpur buildings under fire safety lens

Odisha: Central Road Research Institute scientists to audit Gurupriya bridge soon

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls