Home States Odisha

Odisha: Central Road Research Institute scientists to audit Gurupriya bridge soon

The department has also asked the Kolkata-based Royal Infraconstru Limited, the agency which has constructed the project, to make bridge load test arrangements.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: New Delhi-based CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) will soon conduct a third party quality audit for the 910 metre Gurupriya bridge at Janbai in the cut-off region of Chitrakonda here.The bridge is likely to be dedicated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the first week of June.
Chief Engineer of DPI and Roads in the Works department Om Prakash Patel had written to to the Director of CSIR to conduct a third party quality audit for the bridge, construction of which was completed recently.

Responding to the Odisha Government’s request, the CSIR on May 7 has sent a letter to the Works department expressing its readiness to do the same at a cost of Rs 38.56 lakh. The State Government has approved the CSIR amount. Sources said the Executive Engineer of Works Department, Malkangiri on Saturday deposited Rs 19.28 lakh, which is 50 per cent of the total cost demanded by the agency, in CSIR’s account. The department will release the rest 50 per cent of the amount after submission of final audit report.

The Works department in its letter to CSIR has assured that the visiting team of scientists would be given proper security cover during their work with help of BSF personnel and district police as the bridge is located in a Maoist-infested area. The department has also asked the Kolkata-based Royal Infraconstru Limited, the agency which has constructed the project, to make bridge load test arrangements as part of its contractual obligation under EPC agreement.

At least 10 scientists from CRRI will conduct the bridge’s quality audit. The works Department has also asked CSIR to complete the audit within a month to facilitate Odisha Government to implement CRRI’s observations/recommendations (if any) before the bridge is thrown open to public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Road Research Institute CRRI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Deserted by husbands, but these women from Odisha observe Sabitri Brata

Odisha: Sambalpur buildings under fire safety lens

Nasscom Foundation’s digital literacy mission in Odisha's tribal areas likely

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls