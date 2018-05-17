Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik plea to Maoists to lay down arms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over the rising incidence of violence by Left wing ultras, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to the Maoists to eschew violence and join the mainstream. Patnaik’s appeal came three days after seven ultras were eliminated during separate anti-Maoist operations in Balangir and Kandhamal districts in the last week-end.

Taking to his twitter handle, the Chief Minister said there is no place for violence in democracy. “Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called me and congratulated Odisha police on its stupendous success in anti-Maoist operations. In democracy, there is no place for violence. I appeal to them to drop weapons and join the mainstream,” Patnaik tweeted.

In a facebook posting, the Chief Minister said, “Combining fast-paced development with well-coordinated security efforts, we have been able to make great inroads against Left-wing extremism in the State. But it is my firm belief that every issue can be resolved through peaceful engagement.”Replying to a question in the budget session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister had said though the ultras had been contained and controlled in many districts, it remained a challenge in certain pockets of Malkangiri, Koraput, Balangir, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.Meanwhile, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have decided to jointly prepare a blueprint to formulate a strategy against the Red rebels.