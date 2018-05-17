Home States Odisha

Odisha Mining Corporation contributed Rs 7,107 crore to State, Centre in last five years

As part of its celebrations, OMC honoured Prof Dhanush Dhari Mishra, former director of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day here on Wednesday. As part of its celebrations, OMC honoured Prof Dhanush Dhari Mishra, former director of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

Inaugurating the event, OMC  Chairman Sanjeev Chopra said phenomenal growth of the Corporation in production of iron ore and all-time high sales turnover of Rs 2,860 crore in the last fiscal were possible due to the business acumen and well-coordinated team work of all employees.

The Corporation has contributed Rs 7,107 crore to the exchequer of State and Central Governments in the last five years, which is significant part of the social and economic development spend. It has been paying State Government a dividend of `500 crore every year consistently.

Managing Director R Vineel Krishna said the Corporation has held organisation-wide deliberations to undertake a strategic planning exercise ‘Perspective Plan 2025’. It is making best efforts for its production ramp up from 8 MTPA in 2017-18 to 11 MTPA in 2018-19 and 23 MTPA by 2020-21, he said. OMC has been making continuous efforts to maintain quality standards at par with international standards. As the biggest patron of Sports and Hockey in the State, it has committed more than Rs 100 crore to sponsor Indian Hockey Team for the next five years.

Meanwhile, OMC has forayed into bauxite mining at Kodingamali mines in the fourth quarter last year adding to its product portfolio in non-ferrous segment. It has also been allotted a coal block and is expected to be operationalised in the next three years. Annual souvenir ‘Sampark’ was released on this occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Mining Corporation OMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress MLAs of Odisha pledge support to Mahanadi river fight

Odisha: Fund irregularities cast shadow on open defecation free target of Jagatsinghpur

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

Odisha government warns Plus 2 aspirants on fake colleges

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls