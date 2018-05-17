Home States Odisha

Sanitation steps sought in Odisha's Bhawanipatna Municipality area

Members of Citizen Forum, Kalahandi have expressed concern over deteriorating sanitation in Bhawanipatna Municipality area.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped on banks of a water body in Bhawanipatna | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Members of Citizen Forum, Kalahandi have expressed concern over deteriorating sanitation in Bhawanipatna Municipality area. They have also submitted a memorandum to the Executive Officer (EO) of the municipality over the issue.

President of the forum Ramachandra Mohapatra alleged that the town is stinking due to failure in taking sanitation measures by the civic body. The streets in most of the wards and banks of the water bodies have turned into garbage dumping yards and the drains are rarely cleaned by the municipality. Similarly, water of Purushottam Sagar, Nuabandh and Asha Sagar has been polluted due to dumping of garbage while drain water is being discharged to Ghoda Ghat Nullah and Asha Sagar, he added.

They apprehended that the unhygienic condition may lead to serious health problems like outbreak of jaundice while the town is already facing the problem of mosquito menace. The fogging machine procured by the municipality is also not used to repel mosquitoes. While the municipality has 29 regular sanitary staff, 18 posts are lying vacant. The Bhubaneswar-based agency also failed to maintain sanitation in the town, they said.

Chairman of the municipality Aditya Nanda said steps are being taken to make the town garbage-free soon. The sanitation work is being managed by 194 staff engaged by the agency, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanitation Bhawanipatna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress MLAs of Odisha pledge support to Mahanadi river fight

Odisha: Fund irregularities cast shadow on open defecation free target of Jagatsinghpur

Odisha Mining Corporation contributed Rs 7,107 crore to State, Centre in last five years

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls