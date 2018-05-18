Home States Odisha

BJD performs Maha Aarti amid massive march

Published: 18th May 2018 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur came to a grinding halt after the motorcycle rally of Mahanadi Surakhya Abhijan of BJD reached the city from Attabira in Bargarh district and Jharsuguda en route Rengali on Thursday afternoon.Thousands of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) workers joined the rally on its arrival at Sambalpur. The Abhijan aims to highlight the partisan attitude of the BJP-led Centre and Chhattisgarh Government over Mahanadi river. 

The rally from Bargarh was given a rousing reception at PC Bridge before heading for Samaleswari temple via Durgapali and Badbazar. A similar reception was given to the rally from Rengali which went through Bhalupali, Ainthapali, Budharaja, Mudipada, Laxmi Talkies, Jail Chowk, Kacheri Chowk to Marwaripada ghat where Mahanadi Aarti was organised. While priests of Samaleswari temple conducted the Aarti, thousands of BJD workers besides women and children gathered at Marwaripada ghat to witness the grand ritual. All prominent BJD leaders, including convenor of the Abhijan, Sanjay Dasburma were present at the ghat.

