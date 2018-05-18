Home States Odisha

Odisha DGP hails his men for anti-Maoist operation

During a visit to Balangir on Thursday, Dr Sharma said the operation was perfectly planned and meticulously executed.

BALANGIR: Director-General of Police Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Thursday patted Balangir and Kandhamal police for successful strikes on Maoists in their respective districts last week in which seven cadres were gunned down in the two districts. Two hardcore Maoists were gunned down by the jawans of District Volunteer Force (DVF) in Balangir district on Saturday night while in Kandhamal district, two rebels were shot dead in Godanki village and three others were killed during a combing operation in Sudurukumpa village.

During a visit to Balangir on Thursday, Dr Sharma said the operation was perfectly planned and meticulously executed. “From gathering intelligence reports to planning and execution, everything was perfect”, the DGP said, adding that the morale of the security forces is on a high now. A power point presentation of the operation, which led to killing of the two Maoists, was shown to the DGP.

Dr Sharma said cash rewards which two gunned down Maoists carried on their heads would now be given to those who were directly involved in the operation. Sanjeev, the divisional committee member, carried a cash reward for `5 lakh on him while the Area Committee member Rakesh carried `4 lakh on him.He, however, said such successful operations don’t necessarily suggest end of Maoist activities in the area. “Such successful operation does not mark end of the Maoist activities. Balangir is moderately affected by the extremists and police must remain alert to contain the Red rebels. We have to work to make Balangir free from Maoists”, he said.

Informing that wife of Rakesh is also a Maoist cadre, the DGP appealed to them to give up arms and surrender before police to avail the facilities available for them as per law and lead a normal life. Inspector General (operation) RP Koche, DIG (Northern range, Sambalpur) Satyabrata Bhoi and Balangir SP K Shiva Subramani accompanied the DGP.

On Saturday night, Balangir police had gunned down two hardcore Maoists and seized arms and ammunition from their possession during an encounter near Dudukamal village under Bender reserve forest within Belpada police limits.

‘Kandhamal op best so far’
Phulbani: DGP RP Sharma also visited Kandhamal where he said the anti-Maoist operation is the best so far in the State. He was in the district to review the situation after the killing of five ultras in police encounter in Sudrukumpa forest on Sunday.The DGP lauded the efforts of SP Prateek Singh for the well-planned strategies which resulted in a big success and zero-security causality of security personnel. Director, Intelligence, Sunil Roy and other senior police personnel were present at the review meeting.Meanwhile, the five bodies of the Maoists are lying in the morgue of DHH, Phulbani for identification. Only one body has been identified so far, the SP said.

