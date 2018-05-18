Pregnant Odisha woman complains of rape, cops nonchalant

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Contrary to the tall claims of State police of ensuring safety and security of women, a 19-year-old pregnant woman has been running from pillar to post seeking justice in the district. Though the woman lodged a rape complaint three weeks back, Bayree police is yet to register a case. In April last week, the woman lodged a complaint with Bayree police accusing her boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Baidhar Khadanga of Satamana village, of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The victim also mentioned in her complaint that Baidhar impregnated her.

According to the complaint, the woman used to work as a contractual worker in a private firm where Baidhar was also an employee. Both them fell in love and were in a relationship for the last one year. During this period, Baidhar had physical relationship with the woman on the false promise of marriage.

On finding that she was pregnant, the victim asked Baidhar for marriage but he started avoiding her and refused to marry her. The victim’s mother said, “We met the IIC of Bayree police station and gave him a written complaint on April 26. Since then, we are making rounds of the police station for justice but to no avail.”

Bayree IIC Niranjan Sabar said he was on leave.Jajpur Road SDPO Kedar Nath Sahoo initially said he is unaware of the incident and needs time to look into the matter. When contacted later, he said officials of Bayree police station are on traffic duty for work on Kuakhia bridge. “They will be on duty till 11 pm. We will discuss the matter tomorrow,” he added.