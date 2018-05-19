Home States Odisha

Bear strays into market near Vyas Nagar, spreads panic

The news of the bear spread panic among vegetable vendors and traders of the market as well as local residents who ran helter-skelter for safety.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Panic spread among locals after a bear strayed into Dala Chowk area of Vyas Nagar town here on Friday morning.Locals first spotted the animal near the daily vegetable market along Dala bypass in the wee hours of the day and raised an alarm. The news of the bear spread panic among vegetable vendors and traders of the market as well as local residents who ran helter-skelter for safety.

“I spotted the bear roaming near the vegetable vending zone area. Soon some vegetable merchants also spotted the wild animal and raised an alarm. We then chased the bear by burning tyres,” said Raju, a vegetable seller.On being informed, local police and Jajpur Road Forest officials reached the spot and tried to capture the bear. However, the animal ran towards nearby Dala village and disappeared.  

“The animal is suspected to have come from nearby Mahagiri forest and strayed into human settlement in search of food. Efforts are on to capture the bear,” said a Forest official.Traps have been laid to catch the bear. After the animal is captured, it would be released in the forest, he added.

This is the second such incident to have taken place in the district in the last three months. In February, a bear had strayed into Visa steel plant at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex, spreading panic among employees and workers.

