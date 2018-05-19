Home States Odisha

Cheer for IIM-S as companies flock campus

Increased participation of companies and lucrative jobs have marked this year’s placement drive in IIM-Sambalpur (IIM-S).

Published: 19th May 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Increased participation of companies and lucrative jobs have marked this year’s placement drive in IIM-Sambalpur (IIM-S).The newly set up premier institute has recorded better placements in its second year with the participation of major recruiters like Accenture, Infosys, State Bank of India, Tata, HDFC Bank, Byju’s, Birla Sunlife, SBI Life, SBI Mutual Fund, Vedanta, JSL and Tata Trust.

Director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said while some firms came directly to Sambalpur, several others conducted interviews through video conferencing. The number of recruiting companies coming to IIM-S has increased manifold, he said.  

Out of 45 students in the second batch of the institute, 43 have got jobs in different companies. The two who did not opt for placement are keen to get into start-ups, Jaiswal said and added that some students had more than two offers.The most successful student of the second batch was Anant Milind Kulkarni of Post-Graduate Programne in Management who was hired by a Singapore-based multinational company with Cost To Company (CTC) (total salary package) of `60.74 lakh per annum.

A native of Nanded in Maharashtra, Anant will join Tolaram Group, which has a diversified portfolio consisting of consumer goods, infrastructure, energy, digital services and other interests, as Business Development Manager on May 25.Two students Kushboo Sachdeva and Goutam L were hired by Deloitte with a package of about `16 lakh per annum.

The IIM-S Director said last year, the average CTC offer for students was `7.2 lakh. This year, it has increased to `10.55 lakh with top quartile of the batch bagging offers at an average CTC of `16.18 lakh, he said.Jaiswal said while 18 students of the second batch have been selected by Banking, Financial Service Insurance (BFS), seven were recruited by consultancy firms, four in Information and Technology and three in Mining and Metal sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Bear strays into market near Vyas Nagar, spreads panic

Potato mission fails in Koraput

THE PAST ONE WEEK SUMMER RAIN RISES A GOOD HOPE FOR THE FARMERS , A FARM LAND NEAR MADHAMPATTI AT OUTSKIRTS OF COIMBATORE TURN INTO A LUSH GREEN. AS THE RAINY CLOUDS GETS GATHERING IN THE SKY. EXPRESS/A.RAJA CHIDAMBARAM.

South-west monsoon: May 29 date for Kerala, Odisha will have to wait

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018