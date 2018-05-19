Cheer for IIM-S as companies flock campus

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Increased participation of companies and lucrative jobs have marked this year’s placement drive in IIM-Sambalpur (IIM-S).The newly set up premier institute has recorded better placements in its second year with the participation of major recruiters like Accenture, Infosys, State Bank of India, Tata, HDFC Bank, Byju’s, Birla Sunlife, SBI Life, SBI Mutual Fund, Vedanta, JSL and Tata Trust.

Director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said while some firms came directly to Sambalpur, several others conducted interviews through video conferencing. The number of recruiting companies coming to IIM-S has increased manifold, he said.

Out of 45 students in the second batch of the institute, 43 have got jobs in different companies. The two who did not opt for placement are keen to get into start-ups, Jaiswal said and added that some students had more than two offers.The most successful student of the second batch was Anant Milind Kulkarni of Post-Graduate Programne in Management who was hired by a Singapore-based multinational company with Cost To Company (CTC) (total salary package) of `60.74 lakh per annum.

A native of Nanded in Maharashtra, Anant will join Tolaram Group, which has a diversified portfolio consisting of consumer goods, infrastructure, energy, digital services and other interests, as Business Development Manager on May 25.Two students Kushboo Sachdeva and Goutam L were hired by Deloitte with a package of about `16 lakh per annum.

The IIM-S Director said last year, the average CTC offer for students was `7.2 lakh. This year, it has increased to `10.55 lakh with top quartile of the batch bagging offers at an average CTC of `16.18 lakh, he said.Jaiswal said while 18 students of the second batch have been selected by Banking, Financial Service Insurance (BFS), seven were recruited by consultancy firms, four in Information and Technology and three in Mining and Metal sector.