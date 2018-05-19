Odisha class 12 results: 76.98 per cent students pass Science examinations, girls outperform boys

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 76.98 per cent students in Odisha have cleared the Plus II Science examinations​, results of which were declared at the office of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) here on Saturday.



For the first time the Council had followed the CBSE patern for the Plus II Science and officials said the results have been satisfactory.



Like previous years, girls have outshined the boys as 78.88 per cent girls have cleared the test against 75.69 per cent boys.



Announcing the results, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said of 95,096 students appeared in the examinations, 73,211 candidates have passed.



"While 42,886 boys have come out successful, 30,325 girls have passed the examinations. As many as 19,561 have secured first division, followed by 24,164 second division and 28,968 third division," he informed.



Nayagarh district has recorded highest pass percentage of 92.23 and Ganapati district registered lowest 43.43 per cent.



"Despite strikes by teachers, the CHSE has been successful in publishing the results a day before the tentative date of publication. The pass percentage of regular students is 79.05 and ex-regular is 56.23," Patra said.



Secretary of School and Mass Education Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said 41 students including 13 female candidates have cleared the examination with 90 percent and above marks and 1,570 students, including 530 girls have scored 80 percent and above marks.



Last year, 81.11 per cent students had cleared the test as of 90,643 students, who had appeared the examinations, 73,523 students were successful.



The Secretary said results of Plus II Arts, Commerce and Vocational examinations are likely to be declared by the first week of next month.