Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requests PM Modi to set up dedicated industrial corridor in the state

Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless and aluminium in the country with availability of defence and aerospace grade products from the mother plants of Steel Authority of India Limited.

Published: 19th May 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today requested prime minister Narendra Modi to set up dedicated defence industry corridor and aeronautical university in Odisha.

“Odisha provides a comprehensive ecosystem and state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure facilities for indigenous design, development and manufacturing in defence and aerospace sector,” the chief minister said in a letter to the prime minister.

Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless and aluminium in the country with availability of defence and aerospace grade products from the mother plants of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tata Steel, Hindalco industries and the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the chief minister said while listing some of the key competitive advantages of the state.

Naveen said the existing manufacturing, O&M, testing and research ecosystem in the form of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s Aero Engine Facility at Koraput, the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, the DRDO Laboratory at Balasore and the Ordnance Factory at Bolangir also puts Odisha in an advantageous position.

Stating that more than 1,00,000 acres of industrial land bank and dedicated industrial region exist to support downstream industries in aerospace and defence sector, the chief minister said there is a large pool of skilled manpower and presence of national institutes of higher learning such as IIT, NIT, IIM, IIIT, NISER and XIMB in the state.

"The state is also in advanced stages of promulgating a dedicated defence and aerospace manufacturing policy to promote cluster based development of the industry," he said and added that in view of these unique advantages in the state, the overall cost of production of defence and aerospace products would be very competitive.

Naveen requested the prime minister to set up a dedicated defence industry corridor in Odisha in this context. He also requested that the proposed aeronautical university be set up in collaboration with the HAL could be considered in Odisha to further strengthen the skill and research and development ecosystem.

Stating that Odisha government is committed towards the national vision of achieving self-reliance in defence and aerospace design and production, he said the state would ensure unmatched support for quick and successful establishment of both the defence industry corridor and aeronautical university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on May 26 to celebrate government's success at Centre

Odisha class 12 results: 76.98 per cent students pass Science examinations, girls outperform boys

Bear strays into market near Vyas Nagar, spreads panic

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle