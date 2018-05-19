Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on May 26 to celebrate government's success at Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Odisha on May 26 to celebrate successful completion of his government's fourth year at Centre.

Informing about the Prime Minister's visit, national BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the PM wants to share his government's achievements with the people.

“The BJP led NDA government will complete fourth year in office on May 26. The Prime Minister has decided to visit the State on the occasion,” Singh told reporters on his arrival here on Saturday. The Prime Minister will address a massive public meeting at Cuttack and tell people his government's achievement in the last four years, he added.

Claiming that Odisha is a focus State in the Prime Minister's development agenda, Singh said Modi had started his campaign for the 2014 general election after visiting Sri Jagannath temple at Puri.

On BJP national president Amit Shah's 'Mission 120' for Odisha, Singh said, “the party is confident of achieving the target (of winning more than 120 seats) and there is no doubt about it.”

Responding to a query on the BJD's public awareness campaign on saving Mahanadi, Singh said, the ruling party is trying to cover up its failure by diverting the attention of the people.

The PM's proposed visit was discussed at a meeting of the BJP's state office bearers attended by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The state executive meeting of the party is meeting shortly here to discuss the issue further.