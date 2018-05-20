BJD's 'misrule' will be exposed in Odisha: BJP 

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on May 26 to mark the fourth anniversary of his government, the BJP said today that it will expose the BJD's "misrule" in the state and highlight the central government's achievements during the past four years.

"While the economic growth is remarkable, the country has surged ahead in all sectors during the past 48 months of BJP-led government," claimed a resolution adopted at the BJP's two-day state executive meeting on its concluding day today.

Expressing gratitude to Modi for choosing Cuttack to celebrate the four years of his government, it said all sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, Dalits and tribals are enjoying the fruits of development in the BJP rule.

Hitting out at the BJD dispensation, BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the meeting, said the party would launch a campaign across the state to "expose" the Naveen Patnaik government and highlight the Centre's achievements.

The BJP would place the information about 36 major corruption cases during the 18 years of BJD rule before the people and highlight the 48 achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre during its four years in power, he said.

Pradhan accused the BJD government of trying to mislead people by providing false data about its achievements and said figures shown in an advertisement of the state health department on infant mortality were incorrect.

He said Modi would present a detailed account of welfare schemes launched for the people of Odisha during the visit.

In its resolution, the state executive accused the BJD government of having failed in solving the Mahanadi river water issue, maintaining law and order and curbing corruption.

The party hit out at the Patnaik government over the increasing incidents of rape and crime against women.

BJP leader Pradip Purohit alleged that the government has failed to provide irrigation facilities.

While several ruling BJD leaders were involved in chitfund scam, the multi-crore mining scandal is also a major issue, he claimed.