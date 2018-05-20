Congress trying to corner rivals in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Mahanadi river issue seems to have given a new twist to politics in Odisha and the western region in particular. The politics in the State, which revolved around the BJD and BJP, is now witnessing the Congress entering the arena and promising a triangular fight in the 2019 elections.

The race has begun between BJD and Congress to cash in on the Mahanadi dispute and corner the BJP, which is already on the backfoot, on the issue. The Congress looks to be playing its cards well. The formation of Mahanadi Surakhya Samiti, an apolitical body formed to fight the issue, is set to take the steam out of BJD’s ‘Mahanadi Surakhya Abhiyan’ and divide its support base on the issue.

Co-convened by Jharsuguda MLA and PCC working president Naba Kishore Das, Congress is likely to build up its vote bank on the foundation of Mahanadi issue laid by the BJD.Traditionally, Western Odisha has been a Congress hub till BJP made inroads into its citadel.

Aware of the fact, BJD joined the race to find space for itself in the region. The Congress has now caught up with BJD over the flurry of activities on Mahanadi. Now, all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to visit Cuttack on May 26 where he is expected to make a statement on the river issue.

The BJD launched ‘Mahanadi Surakhya Abhiyan’ from Sukhasoda and Chikhili on May 16 to protest against the highhandedness of Chhattisgarh Government. But, the fact remains that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik himself was apprised by Paschim Odisha Kurshak Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) about construction of barrages upstream and the impending danger. The announcement to construct anicuts and barrages across the river is now seen as a damage control exercise by the BJD.

If a comparison is made between Odisha and Chhattisgarh Governments, there is no denying that Raman Singh Government in Chhattisgarh worked with a foresight. With water cess against industries pending in Odisha, Chhattisgarh has in advance taken water cess of 25 years and constructed the barrages with an arrangement to provide them required water.

Even as both the riparian States have opted for a path of collision, their vision remains the same, providing water to industries and promoting industrialisation in the guise of irrigation and agriculture.

While the Congress will test the waters during the public meeting of Mahanadi Surakhya Samiti on May 23, it is believed to be a battle in disguise against the BJP by Congress on behalf of BJD.