 Grasim unit staff stage protest in Odisha

Protesting against the delay in fulfilling their demands, temporary employees of Grasim Industries in Ganjam town staged demonstration in front of the industry entrance gate on Saturday.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Protesting against the delay in fulfilling their demands, temporary employees of Grasim Industries in Ganjam town staged demonstration in front of the industry entrance gate on Saturday. Later, a protest meeting was held by union leaders, including Jayakrushna Barik, Sunil Das, Gunanidhi Behera and Prafula Jena.

They said the employees' union had submitted a nine-point charter of demands last April. 
So far, nothing has been done in this regard. They demanded regularisation of service and various other facilities. Last month, the union had also apprised the Labour Department and Ganjam district administration of the matter.  

