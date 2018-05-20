Mahanadi Coalfields CMD AK Jha takes over as Coal India chief

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Chairman and Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Anil Kumar Jha, has assumed charge of Chairman-cum-Managing, Director of Coal India Limited. He is the 27th chairman of Coal India.

The President had approved the proposal of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Jha's appointment, at present the CMD of MCL, to the post of CMD of Coal India till his superannuation on January 31, 2020. Jha had joined MCL as CMD on November 1, 2015.

Under his command, MCL had recorded its highest ever coal production at 143.06 MT till March 31, which was 2.8 pc up against 139.21 MT dry fuel mined during 2016-17.MCL also achieved the distinction of registering record one day production of 7,84,344 tonne coal during March this year, breaking its own record of 6.36 lakh tonne production on a single day, which was the highest quantity of coal ever produced by a company in the country.