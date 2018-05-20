Home States Odisha

Odisha: Labs run sans pathologists

These clinics allegedly offer kickbacks to doctors for referring patients to their labs, while the doctors accept their illegal reports and prescribe medicines.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Around 100 pathology laboratories are being run by unqualified individuals who are indulging in corruption and overcharging the gullibles for medical tests in the district. Locals alleged that illegal pathology labs with unqualified staffers continue to operate unchecked in the district as the health authorities remain mute spectators. These clinics allegedly offer kickbacks to doctors for referring patients to their labs, while the doctors accept their illegal reports and prescribe medicines. They also charge exorbitant price from the patients for the tests. 

A pathologist’s work involves testing samples of urine, blood, stool or tissue, to make diagnosis of a particular infection or disease. Based on their reports, a clinician can decide the course of treatment. Pathologists are permitted to work in multiple laboratories, but norms demand that they should be physically present while samples are being tested in the laboratory, before they make an analysis and sign the report. But it is rarely practised in the district in the absence of proper enforcement of the law.  

Similarly, at least 26 private hospitals and nursing homes are being run without renewal of registrations for the last four years. Though the Health department has been issuing warning that all illegal pathology centres will be closed, actions are rarely taken, locals alleged.

On the other hand, members of district unit of All-Odisha Private Medical Establishment Forum claimed that despite repeated requests, the officials concerned are not inspecting the clinics and buying time year after year. As a result, several clinical establishments are running without renewal of registration for years together. They have threatened to take to street over the administration’s apathy and close their hospitals for 24 hours on May 25, said district unit advisor Dr Santibhusan Panda here on Friday.

Chef District Medical Officer Dr Basudev Behera admitted that several pathology  labs are functioning without licence. Steps will be taken to conduct raids on these units soon. Renewal of registration of some private clinics will be made once they complied with fire safety and pollution norms, he said.

