Home States Odisha

Odisha: Pond renovation brings cheers to Baripada residents

The pond is situated at the middle of the ward. At least 45 per cent of the slum dwellers were using the pond water.

Published: 20th May 2018 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a welcome move, Baripada Municipality has started  renovation work of Purnachandrapur pond thus fulfilling the demands of the slum dwellers. People in the area hailed the municipality’s decision. People of the ward were dependent on the pond water for domestic use. Blame it on poor maintenance of the water body by the municipality or the councilor’s apathy towards it, the pond had been converted into a dump yard.  Water of the pond had turned unfit for domestic consumption due to contamination. 

The pond is situated at the middle of the ward. At least 45 per cent of the slum dwellers were using the pond water. “The polluted water of the pond gave rise to water-borne diseases. Many slum-dwellers have suffered from jaundice too,” said a resident, Ananta Bag.The pond had been connected with three drains by the municipality which led to contamination of the water. “The pond’s cleaning and renovation were major issues during the municipality polls. Despite repeated requests, neither the department concerned nor the elected body was trying to solve this issue,” said Liton Mohanty, another resident.

Contacted, Subashis Mansingh, the Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality, said at least `15 lakh was allocated for the renovation of the pond under Unnati scheme. A contractor has been hired for the work. 
“The work will need more financial assistance. The department has informed the higher authority about the same,” he added. The renovation work is likely to be over before the onset of monsoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Baripada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Plus II science results: Girls shine brighter in Odisha

Infra-strong Odisha demands defence industry corridor

Odisha tops Prime Minister's pick to celebrate NDA’s four years

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex