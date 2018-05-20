Odisha: Pond renovation brings cheers to Baripada residents

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a welcome move, Baripada Municipality has started renovation work of Purnachandrapur pond thus fulfilling the demands of the slum dwellers. People in the area hailed the municipality’s decision. People of the ward were dependent on the pond water for domestic use. Blame it on poor maintenance of the water body by the municipality or the councilor’s apathy towards it, the pond had been converted into a dump yard. Water of the pond had turned unfit for domestic consumption due to contamination.

The pond is situated at the middle of the ward. At least 45 per cent of the slum dwellers were using the pond water. “The polluted water of the pond gave rise to water-borne diseases. Many slum-dwellers have suffered from jaundice too,” said a resident, Ananta Bag.The pond had been connected with three drains by the municipality which led to contamination of the water. “The pond’s cleaning and renovation were major issues during the municipality polls. Despite repeated requests, neither the department concerned nor the elected body was trying to solve this issue,” said Liton Mohanty, another resident.

Contacted, Subashis Mansingh, the Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality, said at least `15 lakh was allocated for the renovation of the pond under Unnati scheme. A contractor has been hired for the work.

“The work will need more financial assistance. The department has informed the higher authority about the same,” he added. The renovation work is likely to be over before the onset of monsoon.