Plus II science results: Girls shine brighter in Odisha

Girls have yet again outperformed boys in the Plus II Science examinations, results of which were declared here on Saturday.

Published: 20th May 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking their Plus II Science result in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Girls have yet again outperformed boys in the Plus II Science examinations, results of which were declared here on Saturday. While overall 76.98 per cent students have cleared the test, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), 78.88 per cent girls have come out successful against 75.69 per cent boys.

Even as the pass rate has come down by about four per cent from 81.11 per cent last year, officials said the Science results have been satisfactory as for the first time, the Council had followed the CBSE pattern of syllabus for all the Plus II streams.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said of 95,096 students, including 86,490 regular and 8,606 ex-regular, who had appeared in the examinations, 73,211 candidates have passed.“The pass percentage of regular students is 79.05 and ex-regular is 56.23. Despite strikes by teachers during exams and evaluations, the CHSE has been successful in publishing the results a day before the tentative date of publication,” Patra said.

As many as 42,886 boys and 30,325 girls have passed the examinations. While 19,561 candidates have secured first division and 24,164 second division, 28,968 students have secured third division and 518 students got compartmental.Nayagarh district has recorded highest pass percentage of 92.23 and Gajapati district registered lowest 43.43 per cent. Though only seven colleges from where only 14 ex-regular students had appeared the test have scored zero results, 48 colleges have recorded 100 per cent results. 

The results indicated that 41 students including 13 girls have cleared the examinations with 90 per cent and above marks against the last year’s 27 students. Similarly, 1,570 students, including 530 girls have scored 80 per cent and above marks and 7,043 students have scored 70 per cent and above marks.The pass rate among SC students is higher than the ST students as 70.13 per cent SC students have been successful against 58.78 per cent ST candidates. As many as 11,684 SC students and 11,938 tribal students had appeared the test.

School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said the evaluation has been perfect and students have properly followed the CBSE pattern, which will be continued. “The results of Plus II Arts, Commerce and Vocational examinations will be declared by the first week of next month,” he informed.
Meanwhile, the CHSE has asked students to apply for online re-addition and re-checking of answer-sheets before June 4. They have to pay `200 for each subject. Controller of Examinations BK Sahoo said once they deposit the amount, a link will be sent to the e-mail IDs of students concerned to download the evaluated answer-sheets with result overview by third week of June.“They will then fill up separate forms for each subject and send those filled forms before June 30. Single form for with multiple applications will be rejected. Their results will be declared at the earliest,” Sahoo added.

