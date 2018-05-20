Home States Odisha

Summer brings in power-cut in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur villages

The worst affected areas are Raghunathpur, Naugaon, Biridi, Balikuda and Erasama which are reeling under heat wave.

Published: 20th May 2018 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As mercury makes a steady climb with progress of summer, the use of electrocity powered coolants increases. But these gadgets like fans, air cooler, refrigerator and air-conditioner hardly bring any relief in absence of regular power supply in most parts of the district, particularly rural areas.
While simmering heat has pushed the people to stay indoor, unscheduled power-cut and low voltage have added to their woes. The worst affected areas are Raghunathpur, Naugaon, Biridi, Balikuda and Erasama which are reeling under heat wave.

Though officials of power distcom CESU clarified that the power supply was disrupted due to repair, maintenance or breakdowns, the locals alleged that lack of adequate strength linemen and helper was responsible. Besides, Bangalore-based Enzen Global, which has been outsourced the job of collection of payment, remains indifferent to basic faults like fuse and minor line repair.

The people of Raghunathpur, Jagnathpur, Goplapur, Tarapur and Chikinia alleged that equipment which were installed 20 t0 25 years back, have been damaged but not yet replaced. Besides day time, power-cut is enforced several times at night thus depriving the people of sleep.

Executive Engineer, CESU, Jagdish Sahu said many electrical lines were snapped because of the thunderstorm in Kandarpur which supply power to Raghunathpur and Mandashai. All the damaged electrical lines have been repaired and power supply would normalise shortly, he added.

