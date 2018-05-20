Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan looking forward to PM Modi's Odisha visit

Home States Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 26 and address a public meeting in Cuttack.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that he is extremely delighted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Odisha on the completion of his four years of his tenure.

"It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Modi will visit Odisha on the completion of four years as Prime Minister. He had his stand clear even before 2014 election that true development of the country is not possible until we develop the eastern part of India. We all are very delighted that he is coming to eastern India on the completion of his four years," Pradhan told ANI.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi will present an account of various welfare schemes launched for the people of Odisha in the four year front.

"Whole Odisha is very excited to welcome the Prime Minister. The state government of Odisha has neither policies nor political will for the welfare of people. The government is paralysed. Corruption and loot have become their agenda. The people of Odisha have now decided to change this government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a powerful alternative here. I am sure Odisha people's blessing is with the Prime Minister," Pradhan added.

The Prime Minister's visit is being held on the occasion of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing four years in office.

