Villagers of Odisha depend on contaminated water

Published: 20th May 2018 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Water bodies in Raigada block of Gajapati district have started drying up with the rise in temperature. Almost all the villages and hamlets are facing scarcity of drinking water. Villagers are mostly dependent on tube wells, open wells and natural water streams. Raigada, a tiny village, is inhabited by around 55 families and it has only two tube wells which have failed to release water. While the open well has completely dried up, womenfolk depend on Belenga ‘nullah,’ about 4 km away from the village, for water needs.

The anganwadi centre of the village also collects water from the ‘nullah’ for preparation of food. Meanwhile, the water level of ‘nullah’ has reduced and become contaminated as it is being used by both humans and animals. However, the RWSS officials assured that water will be provided by tankers soon. 
Similarly, Champasahi and Kutikia villages under Baliguda block of Kandhamal district is experiencing acute water scarcity.

Though a piped water supply project was constructed in 2016 by RWSS, it has failed to meet the demands of the villagers. Due to lack of repair and maintenance, the stand posts and pipes have been damaged. The lone tube well of the village, having a population of 200, is also lying defunct, while the stream, which is flowing around 3 km away, has also dried up.Contacted, Baliguda BDO Naresh Chandra Sabar assured that water will be supplied to the villagers through tankers soon.

