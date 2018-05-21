Home States Odisha

Cops in dark on serial killer’s whereabouts

Two days after serial killer Jhasaketan Rout escaped from the district court building here, Angul police continues to grope in dark about the hardcore criminal’s whereabouts.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two days after serial killer Jhasaketan Rout escaped from the district court building here, Angul police continues to grope in dark about the hardcore criminal’s whereabouts.While the escape of Rout seems to be a well-planned one, police are yet to uncover the plot which was probably hatched in Angul jail where the under-trial prisoner (UTP) was lodged.

Police claimed to have seized the mobile phone, which Rout took with him while fleeing, from Turanga village. Though the UTP is being tracked on the basis of his phone calls, the cops have not yet got any clue about his location.Sources said Angul police has formed three teams to nab Rout. One of the teams has been sent outside the State in search of the UTP.

Meanwhile, family members of Raj Kishore Sahu, the man who brought Rout’s crime to light and on whose complaint the killer was arrested, have sought police protection. The witnesses in the murder cases have also made a similar demand. Police protection has been provided to Sahu’s family, said Jarapara IIC  Bindu BIswal.

Police officials said a case will be registered against the police constables who provided the mobile phone to Rout. Enquiry is on and the constables will be punished if found guilty, they said.SDPO Harihar Pani said, “We will register a case against constable Sudip Naik who gave his mobile phone to Rout. Efforts are on to locate and nab the UTP.”

On Friday, Rout gave police the slip while he was being taken to court for appearance in connection with a murder case. Before his appearance, the UTP asked one of the three constables accompanying him for mobile phone to make an urgent call to his relative. He remained on the phone for a few minutes and later, asked for permission to go to the toilet. On being allowed, the UTP went to the toilet with the phone and escaped from a broken window of the toilet.

While the incident exposed glaring lapses in handling of prisoners by police during productions in court, the three constables were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.Rout, who hails from Kusakila village within Jarpara police limits, is facing trial for murdering four persons in 2016.

