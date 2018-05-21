Her last wish was to donate organs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The sacrifices made by a woman during her lifetime for the family are immense. But, women like Lakshmi Sahu (54) of Chudialanji village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district continue to set examples even after death. At a time when Lakshmi was battling for life in a hospital in Visakhapatnam, she reminded her husband to donate her organs.

Following her last wish, her organs were donated to the hospital after she died on May 19. She was apparently inspired by an awareness programme on organ donation that she had once attended in her village.Lakshmi was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle on May 17. During the journey, a monkey jumped on her and she fell from the vehicle as her husband Narasingha lost his control over the bike. While Narasingha sustained minor injuries, Lakshmi’s condition was critical. She was rushed to Patrapur hospital and later shifted to MKCG.

When her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatanam. After battling for two days, she succumbed to her injuries. Prior to her death, she had regained her senses and informed her husband about the wish to donate her organs. Thus, Lakshmi signed the required document for the donation before breathing her last. She signed the document drafted as per Andhra Pradesh Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995 under ‘Jeevandan’ programme in the presence of her husband and others.

Both the kidneys, eyes and liver were removed from her body. The eyes and one kidney were transplanted on the body of other patients, said the officials of Cadaver Transplantation Department in Andhra Pradesh.